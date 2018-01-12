Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Avoids arbitration
Pillar agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Blue Jays on Friday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
This was the first offseason he was arbitration eligible, and Pillar will receive a raise of $2.7 million. In 2017, he slashed .256/.300/.404 with 16 home runs, 42 RBI and 15 stolen bases. Looking ahead, Pillar will once again provide durability, speed and a below-average bat, while starring in the outfield.
