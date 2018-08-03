Pillar (collarbone) was activated from the 10-day DL and will man center field and bat ninth against Seattle on Friday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pillar will make his return to the lineup after hitting the disabled list right before the All-Star break with a sternoclavicular joint sprain of his collarbone. Across 93 games this year, Pillar has hit .247/.279/.407 with eight home runs, 37 RBI and 11 stolen bases. The Blue Jays have yet to announce a corresponding move at this time.