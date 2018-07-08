Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Blasts eighth homer
Pillar went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Yankees.
It's his eighth homer of the year but his first in almost a month, and Pillar had a dreadful .179/.200/.244 slash line over the course of his 21-game power outage. He's been streaky throughout his career, however, so Saturday's blast could be a sign he's ready to heat up again with the All-Star break approaching.
