Pillar went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

Pillar finished off the season on a high note, giving him a .252 average, 65 runs scored and 57 extra-base hits for the 2018 campaign. The 28-year-old recorded double-digit home runs and stolen bases for the second consecutive season.

