Pillar went 2-for-4 with a double, his 27th of the year, and one RBI in Tuesday's loss to Tampa Bay.

The center fielder appeared en route to a career campaign early in 2017, hitting .303/.352/.492 with seven homers, 30 runs and seven stolen bases through his first 45 games. In the 69 games since then, Pillar has slashed just .206/.259/.323 while posting a noticeably higher strikeout rate. He remains a solid option in AL-only leagues, but in mixed formats, there are better options than Pillar.