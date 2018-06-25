Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Day off Monday
Pillar is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pillar's off day is just his third of the season. Randal Grichuk will start in center field in his absence.
