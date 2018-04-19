Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Doubles twice in win
Pillar went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Royals.
Pillar's now riding a nine-game hitting streak, hitting an even .400 in that span. After hitting a career-high 16 home runs last season, the 29-year-old has left the park just once in 2018, but he's now hitting .338 and has decent enough speed to merit a look in league's where he's still available.
