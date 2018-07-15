Pillar is expected to miss approximately 4-to-6 weeks after suffering a sternoclavicular joint sprain of his collarbone in Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Pillar, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, was spotted walking around in the clubhouse with a sling, which he'll require for the next week to stabilize the collarbone. According to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca, the Blue Jays plan to re-evaluate Pillar at the three-week mark of his recovery, at which point he could be cleared to resume baseball activities. Pillar's absence will likely result in increased action in center field for the likes of Randal Grichuk and Dwight Smith, who was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.