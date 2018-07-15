Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks
Pillar is expected to miss approximately 4-to-6 weeks after suffering a sternoclavicular joint sprain of his collarbone in Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Pillar, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, was spotted walking around in the clubhouse with a sling, which he'll require for the next week to stabilize the collarbone. According to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca, the Blue Jays plan to re-evaluate Pillar at the three-week mark of his recovery, at which point he could be cleared to resume baseball activities. Pillar's absence will likely result in increased action in center field for the likes of Randal Grichuk and Dwight Smith, who was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...