Pillar went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two runs scored in Monday's 5-0 win over the Orioles.

Pillar tacked on an insurance run in the seventh inning with his 14th home run of the campaign. He's gone 9-for-33 with three doubles, three homers and five RBI over his previous 10 ballgames and sports a .248/.277/.421 slash line through 133 games with the regular season winding down.