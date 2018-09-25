Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Goes deep vs. Houston
Pillar went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Astros.
Pillar cut Houston's lead to two in the fourth inning with a two-run blast over the fence in left field, but the Astros would come out on top in the series opener. The 29-year-old has recorded 15 home runs and 58 RBI with 14 stolen bases through 139 games in 2018. He'll look to finish off the final week of the regular season on a high note despite Toronto's disappointing year.
