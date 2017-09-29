Pillar has left the club to join his wife, who is soon due to give birth, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pillar probably won't be placed on the paternity list. It's September, and the 40-man rosters often leave such transactions unnecessary. Though there's a chance he'll resurface Sunday, he likely will be home with his soon-to-be-expanded family while the Blue Jays' season comes to an end. He can be dropped in any league where owners will need someone for the weekend.