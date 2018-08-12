Pillar is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rays.

Pillar went hitless in the first two games of the series with Tampa Bay, and since returning from the disabled list August 3, the center fielder is slashing just .240/.269/.400. He'll head to the bench for a day off as a result, allowing Randal Grichuk to start in center field against Rays' starter Tyler Glasnow.

More News
Our Latest Stories