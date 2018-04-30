Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Hits another home run Sunday
Pillar went 1-for-3 with a home run and two runs scored in Sunday's victory against the Rangers.
After hitting two home runs Saturday, Pillar hit his fourth of the year Sunday. He's been putting on a show at the dish lately and has gone 6-for-13 over the last four games, with each hit being for extra bases. Over 27 games this year, Pillar has hit .310 and stolen four bases.
