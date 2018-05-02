Pillar went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI, a run, a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Twins.

Pillar has recorded at least one hit in eight of his last nine games, bringing his batting average up to .315 on the year. He now has 12 doubles, 15 RBI and 21 runs scored, while going 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts. Pillar is a career .266 hitter, so the average figures to come down a bit, but for now he's doing well and should continue to produce in the counting stats.