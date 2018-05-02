Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Hits two doubles in win
Pillar went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI, a run, a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's extra-inning win over the Twins.
Pillar has recorded at least one hit in eight of his last nine games, bringing his batting average up to .315 on the year. He now has 12 doubles, 15 RBI and 21 runs scored, while going 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts. Pillar is a career .266 hitter, so the average figures to come down a bit, but for now he's doing well and should continue to produce in the counting stats.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Hits another home run Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Swats pair of homers Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Singles and swipes bag•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Doubles twice in win•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Posts multi-hit effort in Sunday victory•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Avoids arbitration•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...