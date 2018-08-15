Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Homers, drives in three
Pilar went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Royals.
Pillar slashed an RBI-single in the second inning and later clubbed a two-run homer -- his 10th of the year -- in the eighth to give Toronto the lead. The outfielder is hitting .247 with 29 doubles, 44 RBI and 48 runs in 104 games this season. Pillar has a low on-base percentage (.277) but his .412 slugging percentage is the highest of his career and he's 13-for-14 in stolen base attempts.
