Pillar went 4-for-5 with two doubles, four RBI and two runs scored in Friday's blowout victory over Boston.

Pillar delivered an RBI double in the second and a two RBI double in the third during a high-scoring affair at Fenway, as the Blue Jays would come out on top 13-7. After struggling through the first half of July (4-for-31 with one home run and four RBI prior to Friday's tilt) Pillar took a big first step towards turning things around with two games left before the All-Star break.