Pillar went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday in a 13-3 win over Baltimore.

Pillar piled on in the fourth inning with a two-RBI single to push the lead to six. He also added a solo home run in the fifth. Pillar is in the midst of a modest four-game hitting streak, driving in five runs and hitting two homers over that span. The 29-year-old outfielder sits with six home runs and 25 RBI along with nine stolen bases through 62 games this season.