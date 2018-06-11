Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Knocks in three
Pillar went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday in a 13-3 win over Baltimore.
Pillar piled on in the fourth inning with a two-RBI single to push the lead to six. He also added a solo home run in the fifth. Pillar is in the midst of a modest four-game hitting streak, driving in five runs and hitting two homers over that span. The 29-year-old outfielder sits with six home runs and 25 RBI along with nine stolen bases through 62 games this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Sitting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Hits two doubles in win•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Hits another home run Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Swats pair of homers Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Singles and swipes bag•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...