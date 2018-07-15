Pillar (collarbone) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Pillar exited Saturday's game after apparently sustaining the injury on a play in the outfield, and was diagnosed with a strain of his sternoclavicular joint on the right side of his collarbone. The 29-year-old had his arm in a sling in the Blue Jays' clubhouse Sunday, but there currently remains no official recovery timetable.