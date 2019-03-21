Pillar went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves.

He popped his third homer of the spring in the second inning off Sean Newcomb. Pillar's overall .238/.304/.476 slash line through 46 plate appearances is lackluster, but his defensive reputation in center field should keep him in the starting lineup even if he has a sluggish start to the season at the plate.

