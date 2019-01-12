Pillar agreed to a one-year, $5.8 million contract with the Blue Jays on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pillar received a considerable raise, as his salary will increase in 2019 by $1.9 million. He posted another solid season in 2018, slashing .252/.282/.426 with 15 homers, 59 RBI and 14 stolen bases over 142 games.

