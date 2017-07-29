Pillar is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.

Pillar receives a standard day off after starting the past eight days, going 3-for-29 at the plate during that span. In his place, Ezequiel Carrera draws the start in center, batting sixth.

