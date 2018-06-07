Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Not in Thursday's lineup
Pillar is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Baltimore.
Pillar will receive a standard day off, his first since May 26. Since that date, he's hit just .108 with a .348 OPS and nine strikeouts in the past nine games. As he clears his head, Randal Grichuk will make a start in center field.
