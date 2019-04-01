Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: On bench Monday
Pillar is not in the lineup Monday against Baltimore.
Pillar gets his first game off after starting each of the Blue Jays' first four contests. Randal Grichuk slides over to center field in his absence, with Billy McKinney starting in right.
