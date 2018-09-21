Pillar is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Tampa Bay, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pillar will take a seat for the third time in the last six games as the Blue Jays continue a heavy rotation to evaluate their young talent. Randal Grichuk slides into center field Friday, with Teoscar Hernandez in left and Billy McKinney in right.

More News
Our Latest Stories