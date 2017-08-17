Play

Pillar is not in the lineup against the Rays on Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Pillar will receive a standard day off for the first time since Aug. 4 as Ezequiel Carrera draws the start in center. Since the All-Star break, Pillar is hitting just .219/.276/.324 with two home runs and eight RBI.

