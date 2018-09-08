Pillar went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over Cleveland.

Pillar launched a walkoff solo homer in the bottom of the 11th inning to secure the victory. He's off to a sluggish start through seven games in September, going 3-for-22 with three strikeouts. Pillar owns a .248/.276/.412 slash line over 124 games this year.

