Pillar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

It's his first homer, and only his third hit, of the spring through 18 at-bats. Pillar is still penciled in as the Jays' starting center fielder for the fifth straight season, but the 30-year-old's declining numbers last year -- both at the plate and on defense -- are a warning sign that his hold on the job could be slipping, especially if either Dalton Pompey or Anthony Alford finally begin to put things together.

