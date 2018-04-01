Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Posts multi-hit effort in Sunday's victory
Pillar went 3-for-4 and scored a run in Sunday's victory over the Yankees.
Pillar has wasted no time making an impact at the dish since the start of the season. He's recorded a hit in each of Toronto's first four games and put together his first multi-hit effort of the year Sunday, combining to go 6-for-13 (.462) in that time. Pillar has hit .264 in his career, so his batting average is bound to return to a more sustainable level. However, if he manages to maintain an improved average for an extended period of time, the 29-year-old could leverage his speed into increased productivity on the bases.
