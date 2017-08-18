Pillar is batting sixth and playing center field Friday against the Cubs, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He was left on the pine Thursday for a routine maintenance break, but Pillar will resurface for this matinee affair at Wrigley Field. Pillar has scuffled of late but still can help deep-league fantasy players with a useful combo of power (12 home runs this year) and speed (14 steals).