Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Returns to action Friday
Pillar is batting sixth and playing center field Friday against the Cubs, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
He was left on the pine Thursday for a routine maintenance break, but Pillar will resurface for this matinee affair at Wrigley Field. Pillar has scuffled of late but still can help deep-league fantasy players with a useful combo of power (12 home runs this year) and speed (14 steals).
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Collects two hits Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Heads to bench Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Crushes ninth homer of season Saturday•
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...