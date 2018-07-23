The Blue Jays announced Monday that Pillar (collarbone) has regained his full range of motion and is out of his sling, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Prior to Toronto's game against Minnesota on Monday, Pillar was able to run around the outfield and threw for the first time since suffering this injury July 14. Since the timetable for his recovery was set at 4-to-6 weeks, the center fielder still has a ways to go before returning to the fold, though this was obviously a step in the right direction.