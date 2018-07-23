Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Sheds sling; regains full range of motion
The Blue Jays announced Monday that Pillar (collarbone) has regained his full range of motion and is out of his sling, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Prior to Toronto's game against Minnesota on Monday, Pillar was able to run around the outfield and threw for the first time since suffering this injury July 14. Since the timetable for his recovery was set at 4-to-6 weeks, the center fielder still has a ways to go before returning to the fold, though this was obviously a step in the right direction.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Lands on disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Suffers collarbone injury•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Exits early with injury•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Knocks in four•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Rides pine Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...