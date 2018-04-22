Pillar went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a strikeout in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

Pillar has only hit one home run this year -- compared to 16 in 2017 -- but he is now sporting a sparkling .304 average in 79 at-bats. Toronto's in the bottom 10 for stolen base attempts per game in 2018, but Pillar should still see substantial opportunities to swipe bags for as long as he's consistently getting on base.