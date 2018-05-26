Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Sitting Saturday
Pillar is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
This looks like a mental break for Pillar, who is currently mired in a 1-for-21 slump. His defense figures to keep him in the lineup most days even if his offensive backslide continues. Curtis Granderson will man center field in Pillar's absence.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Hits two doubles in win•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Hits another home run Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Swats pair of homers Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Singles and swipes bag•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Doubles twice in win•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Posts multi-hit effort in Sunday victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....