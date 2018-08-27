Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Situated on bench
Pillar is not in the lineup Monday against the Orioles, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Pillar has just one hit in his last three games (12 at-bats), so he'll head to the bench to clear his head as Randal Grichuk takes over in center field. Despite the mini slump, Pillar is still slashing a respectable .276/.291/.461 with two homers and two stolen bases in 21 games since returning from the DL on Aug. 3.
