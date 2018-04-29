Pillar went 2-for-4 with two solo homers in Saturday's loss to the Rangers.

The homers, which marked Pillar's second and third on the season, were the first since he went deep in the season opener. He's now collected five extra-base hits over his last three games (10 at-bats), raising his average from .287 to .309 and his slugging percentage from .425 to .536 over that stretch.