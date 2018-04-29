Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Swats pair of homers Saturday
Pillar went 2-for-4 with two solo homers in Saturday's loss to the Rangers.
The homers, which marked Pillar's second and third on the season, were the first since he went deep in the season opener. He's now collected five extra-base hits over his last three games (10 at-bats), raising his average from .287 to .309 and his slugging percentage from .425 to .536 over that stretch.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Singles and swipes bag•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Doubles twice in win•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Posts multi-hit effort in Sunday victory•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Avoids arbitration•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Heading home for birth of child•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Perfect day at plate Saturday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...