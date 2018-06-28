Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar: Three hits in Wednesday's loss
Pillar went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Astros.
He's been stuck in a slump lately, hitting .132 (7-for-53) over his prior 14 games, so Wednesday's outburst was a sign that Pillar might be ready to return to his early-season form. His .249/.281/.412 slash line on the year is in line with his 2017 performance as well as his career numbers, however, so don't be surprised if the streaky outfielder continues his roller-coaster ride straight through the second half.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...