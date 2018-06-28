Pillar went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Astros.

He's been stuck in a slump lately, hitting .132 (7-for-53) over his prior 14 games, so Wednesday's outburst was a sign that Pillar might be ready to return to his early-season form. His .249/.281/.412 slash line on the year is in line with his 2017 performance as well as his career numbers, however, so don't be surprised if the streaky outfielder continues his roller-coaster ride straight through the second half.