Blue Jays' Kevin Smith: On power binge at High-A
Smith went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for High-A Dunedin in its 4-3 win over Lakeland on Wednesday.
Smith's round tripper -- his 20th of the season and 13th since being promoted to the Florida State League in early May -- came off one of the top pitching prospects in the Detroit organization in Matt Manning. A fourth-round pick in 2017, Smith has emerged as a top-five prospect in the Toronto system thanks to his combination of power and speed (26 steals in 29 attempts this season) at a middle-infield spot.
