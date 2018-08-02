Smith went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for High-A Dunedin in its 4-3 win over Lakeland on Wednesday.

Smith's round tripper -- his 20th of the season and 13th since being promoted to the Florida State League in early May -- came off one of the top pitching prospects in the Detroit organization in Matt Manning. A fourth-round pick in 2017, Smith has emerged as a top-five prospect in the Toronto system thanks to his combination of power and speed (26 steals in 29 attempts this season) at a middle-infield spot.