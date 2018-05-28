Blue Jays' Kevin Smith: Promoted to High-A

Smith was promoted to High-A Dunedin on Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Smith, a fourth-round pick in the 2017 first-year player draft, earned the promotion after hitting an impressive .355/.407/.639 with seven homers and 12 stolen bases in 46 games for Low-A Lansing. The 21-year-old is expected to make his debut at High-A on Tuesday.

Our Latest Stories