Yates will make his second appearance of the spring Saturday against the Phillies, and Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker described the ninth inning as "his job to lose", Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The team has held off naming one of their big offseason acquisitions as the closer, but with Yates looking healthy in his first spring action, an official announcement should come before camp breaks. The right-hander, who turns 34 next week, is looking to bounce back from a 2020 season cut short by bone spurs in his elbow, but Yates at his best is among the best relievers in baseball, as he racked up 53 saves with a 1.67 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 191:30 K:BB over 123.2 innings for the Padres in 2018-19.