Yates is expected to make his spring debut against the Tigers on Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Yates missed most of the 2020 season due to bone chips in his right elbow, but he signed with Toronto in January and feels fully healthy early in spring training. "I feel like it's behind me. I feel like it's ready to move on. It's full go," Yates told Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun. Although the Blue Jays haven't yet named a closer for the 2021 campaign, Yates is the favorite for the role given his past success in the ninth inning.