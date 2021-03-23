Yates' elbow injury is serious enough to shut him down for the season and will probably lead to his second Tommy John surgery, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Previous reports indicated that Yates would miss multiple weeks with a flexor pronator strain in his right arm, but it appears as though the diagnosis is far more serious than that. It's not yet confirmed that he'll require Tommy John surgery, but there doesn't appear to be any hope of him pitching this season even if he avoids the procedure. He underwent the surgery once already back in 2006, prior to the start of his professional career, and it's tough to have much optimism for his future given that he'll be 35 years old when he eventually returns. Jordan Romano and Rafael Dolis are the leading candidates to close for the Blue Jays in his absence.