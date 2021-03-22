Yates said Monday that he expects to miss multiple weeks after he was diagnosed with a flexor pronator strain in his right arm, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The injury is an unfortunate break for Yates, who was believed to be back to 100 percent at spring training after requiring a procedure last year to address bone chips in his elbow. The fact that he's now dealing with another arm injury is troubling, and the Blue Jays aren't expected to provide a concrete timeline for his return until the team evaluates him further. Jordan Romano and Rafael Dolis become the most likely candidates to pick up saves for Toronto to begin the season, after Yates had looked to be locked in as the team's closer upon signing a one-year, $5.5 million deal over the winter.