Yates (elbow) signed with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The financial terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed. Yates made a strong case as the league's best reliever in 2019, finishing with a 1.19 ERA and 41 saves while striking out 41.6 percent of opposing batters and walking just 5.3 percent. His 2020 season was a huge disappointment, as he struggled through six appearances, giving up six runs in 4.1 innings, before being shut down with bone chips in his elbow. The upside here is huge for the Blue Jays, who may have just locked down one of the game's top closers, but a full rebound can't be taken for granted in the righty's age-34 season.