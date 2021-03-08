Yates is expected to make his Blue Jays debut at some point later this week, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Since Yates is coming off fall surgery to remove bone chips from his elbow, the Blue Jays have been proceeding slowly with the reliever this spring, but he's thus far steered clear of any setbacks in his throwing program. The right-hander has reportedly looked good in his recent bullpen and live batting practice sessions, and he should soon get the opportunity to pitch in the Grapefruit League. Toronto has yet to name a closer, but Yates' solid track record in the ninth inning coupled with his $5.5 million salary make him the favorite for the role.