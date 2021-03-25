Yates underwent successful Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star reports.
Yates had already been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to an elbow injury, and the 34-year-old officially underwent his second Tommy John surgery of his career Wednesday. Yates will face a lengthy recovery timetable but could be back on the mound at some point in 2022. Jordan Romano and Rafael Dolis are the leading candidates to take over as Toronto's closer in 2021.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kirby Yates: Ruled out for season•
-
Blue Jays' Kirby Yates: Set to miss time with arm injury•
-
Blue Jays' Kirby Yates: All but confirmed as closer•
-
Blue Jays' Kirby Yates: Expected to debut Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Kirby Yates: Spring debut likely coming soon•
-
Blue Jays' Kirby Yates: Throwing bullpens•