Blue Jays' Kyle Johnston: Dealt to Jays
Johnston was traded from the Nationals to the Blue Jays in exchange for Daniel Hudson, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Johnston is the type of fringe prospect one would expect to change hands for two months of a reliever like Hudson. The 23-year-old righty was a sixth-round pick in 2017 and logged a 4.03 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 105 innings at High-A this season. He will need to be added to Toronto's 40-man roster this offseason in order to be protected from the Rule 5 draft.
