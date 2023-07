The Blue Jays have selected Maroudis with the 121st overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

An athletic prep righty from Florida, Maroudis has a projectable 6-foot-3, 190-pound frame. He has touched 96 mph this spring while splitting time between pitching and playing shortstop. Maroudis' best secondary pitch is his changeup, and there is some work to do with his breaking ball, as his low arm slot can make it difficult to get the right movement on the pitch.