Maroudis (elbow) struck out three batters and allowed no hits and two walks over four scoreless innings Friday in his season debut for Single-A Dunedin after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list June 3.

After undergoing an internal brace procedure on his right elbow in late May of last year, Maroudis missed just under a year of game action before beginning a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on May 3. He turned in a 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 10:9 K:BB in 13 innings over five innings in the FCL before being activated from Dunedin's IL and then being sent back to rookie ball for one more start June 7. After checking out fine following that outing, Maroudis rejoined Dunedin and delivered a quality debut performance in the Florida State League. The Blue Jays will likely monitor Maroudis' innings count carefully in 2025 coming off the major arm procedure, and some shakiness with the 20-year-old's command should be expected following his lengthy layoff.