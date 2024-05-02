Maroudis is on the 7-day injured list with Single-A Dunedin due to a right elbow injury, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

He was pulled from his April 21 start after just 45 pitches, despite allowing just two baserunners in 2.1 innings. Mitchell reported April 27 that the club was still waiting for results on Maroudis' elbow. All told, the 19-year-old had a 0.84 ERA, 0.66 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 10.2 innings prior to landing on the shelf. It's been a rough first month for Jays pitching prospects, as Ricky Tiedemann is on the shelf at Triple-A with ulnar nerve inflammation and Brandon Barriera underwent Tommy John surgery and an internal brace procedure as part of a hybrid surgery.