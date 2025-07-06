The Blue Jays optioned Estrada to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

Estrada was sent back to the minors to clear room on the 26-man roster for Ryan Burr (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. After getting his first big-league call-up Friday, Estrada impressed in Saturday's 11-inning win over the Angels, giving up one earned run on two hits and no walks while striking out four over four frames in long relief.