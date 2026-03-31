The Blue Jays recalled Estrada from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

The move has been in the works for the last 24 hours after Cody Ponce suffered a sprained right ACL in Monday's start against Colorado. Estrada will be an option to step into Ponce's spot in the rotation this upcoming weekend, but he's also likely available in relief the next couple days. Estrada appeared in two regular-season games with Toronto last season, surrendering seven runs on 10 hits and one walk across 7.1 innings of work. He struck out 10 and hit two batters.